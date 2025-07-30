Lahore, Punjab weather; PDMA issues heavy rains alert

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a fresh alert warning of more rainfall across various parts of the province.

The PDMA officials said that the heavy rains are expected in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Sialkot over the next 24 hours. The authority has also warned of a potential risk of urban flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala due to the forecasted downpours.

The monsoon spell is likely to continue across the province until July 31, raising concerns about flooding in several areas.

DG PDMA further cautioned that rivers Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, and their tributaries may face high water levels, while an increase in water flow is anticipated at Ganda Singh point on the River Sutlej. A low-level flood has also been reported in Nala Baeen in Narowal.

The authorities have urged citizens and local administrations to stay alert and take precautionary measures to mitigate potential risks.