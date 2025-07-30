New school timings in Lahore from August 2025 announced

LAHORE – School will observe new schools timings in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab, from August 18 following the end of the summer break.

The Schools Education Department has notified the schools timings for the period of April 2025 to October 2025.

All public and private schools will be bound to following the schedule as they can face a legal action for violating the notification of the Punjab government.

Single Shift School Timings in Lahore

The single shift schools open at 7:30 am and close at 1:00 pm while they will close at 11:30 am on Fridays.

Double Shift Schools Timings

As per the notification, the morning shift will run from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday while it will end at 11:30 am on Fridays.

The evening shift will operate from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday to Thursday, and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Fridays.

School Timings in Sindh

All public and private schools will resume educational activities from August 1 (Friday) as summer vacations are set to end July 31.

The Sindh School Education & Literacy Department has issued timings for primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, and colleges, starting from August 1.

The schedule applies to single and double-shift institutions at the primary, secondary, and college levels.

Single Shift Primary Schools Timings

School hours will be 8:00 am to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while on Fridays they will close at 12:00 noon.

Double Shift Schools (Primary Level)

The first shift will be observed from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while it will end at 12:00 noon on Friday.

The second shift timings will be 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Single Shift Schools (Secondary/Higher Secondary Level)

The secondary and higher secondary schools will observe the following timings from August 1:

Monday–Thursday & Saturday: 8:00 am to 1:30 .m

Friday: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon

Timings for Double Shift Secondary Schools

As per the official notification, the first shift will operate from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while it will end at 10:30 am on Friday.

Second shift will run from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.