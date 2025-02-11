Akif replaces Haris in Pakistan squad for tri-nation series

KARACHI – Left-arm fast bowler Akif Javed has been called up as a replacement for Haris Rauf in the tri-nation ODI series.

Haris has been advised to rest after sustaining a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall during Saturday’s match against New Zealand.

The replacement is only for the tri-nation ODI series, as Haris Rauf is expected to be fully fit and available for selection for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan will face New Zealand in Karachi on 19 February, India in Dubai on 23 February, and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on 27 February.