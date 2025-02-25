Pakistan Navy launches maritime security exercise SEA GUARD-25

The Pakistan Navy commenced the SEA GUARD-25 maritime security exercise, with Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, attending as the Chief Guest at the opening briefing.

The second edition of the SEA GUARD series aims to bring together stakeholders from Pakistan’s maritime sector, including shipping, fisheries, law enforcement agencies, private enterprises, and NGOs, to address emerging challenges in the maritime domain.

Participants included representatives from: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Coast Guards, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Port Qasim Authority (PQA).

The exercise focuses on: Enhancing coordination among maritime agencies. Strengthening security mechanisms through Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC).

Practical scenario-based exercises at sea and table-top discussions to refine response strategies.

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin emphasized the importance of collaboration among national stakeholders to ensure maritime safety and security.

He appreciated their contributions and reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment to protecting the country’s maritime interests.