AGL54.8▼ -0.22 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.5▲ 0.02 (0.00%)BOP12.67▼ -0.03 (0.00%)CNERGY7.24▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.09▲ 0.04 (0.00%)DFML48.79▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)DGKC121.91▲ 1.17 (0.01%)FCCL42.8▲ 0.33 (0.01%)FFL15.47▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUBC133.98▲ 0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.49▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.77▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.39▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF50.35▲ 1.31 (0.03%)NBP74.85▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC215.1▲ 4.73 (0.02%)PAEL42.5▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PIBTL8.85▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL180.6▲ 2.54 (0.01%)PRL35.79▲ 0.55 (0.02%)PTC24.75▼ -0.06 (0.00%)SEARL98.05▲ 1.22 (0.01%)TELE8.31▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL33.28▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TPLP11.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TREET23.5▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TRG62.76▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)UNITY30.5▲ 0.61 (0.02%)WTL1.5▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Pakistan Navy launches maritime security exercise SEA GUARD-25

Pakistan Navy Launches Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard 25
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

The Pakistan Navy commenced the SEA GUARD-25 maritime security exercise, with Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, attending as the Chief Guest at the opening briefing.

The second edition of the SEA GUARD series aims to bring together stakeholders from Pakistan’s maritime sector, including shipping, fisheries, law enforcement agencies, private enterprises, and NGOs, to address emerging challenges in the maritime domain.

Participants included representatives from: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Coast Guards, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Port Qasim Authority (PQA).

The exercise focuses on: Enhancing coordination among maritime agencies. Strengthening security mechanisms through Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC).

Practical scenario-based exercises at sea and table-top discussions to refine response strategies.

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin emphasized the importance of collaboration among national stakeholders to ensure maritime safety and security.

He appreciated their contributions and reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment to protecting the country’s maritime interests.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Karachi

Sindh govt to activate MVI centers across province

  • Karachi, Top News

Not a single drop of Sindh’s water will go to any province: Ahsan Iqbal

  • Karachi

Solar power initiative for remote areas announced

  • Karachi

Ahsan Iqbal opens state-of-the-art data centre at NED University

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer