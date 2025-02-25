EU countries’ ambassadors reaffirm there is no solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict without Europe’s input

3rd anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war

Ambassadors of the European countries, the British High Commissioner, representative the EU delegation, members of Pakistan’s civil society and human rights activists on Monday in a rare show of unity expressed solidarity with Ukraine on the eve of the 3rd anniversary of the Russian attack on Ukraine (Feb 24, 2022).

Hosted by the Polish Ambassador Maciej Pisarski as Poland is currently holding the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the event turned out to be a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who in the words of Ambassador Pisarski are standing not only for their freedom but for the entire people of Europe.

He particularly mentioned Ambassadors of France, Nicolas Galey, Czech Republic ambassador Ladislav Steinhübel, the German ambassador Alfred Grannas and the European Union representative CDA Mr.

Phillip Gross and called them to the stage to stand by their Ukrainian counterpart Markiian Chuchuk as a mark of unity and solidarity.

A documentary ‘Culture vs War’ was also screened showing the horrors of war and its impact on the people of Ukraine.

The Polish ambassador on behalf of his EU countries colleagues alleged that the Russian forces were destroying peace in Europe, endangering food and energy security for the rest, especially those in the developing world.

“Last three years were the years of countless deaths, destruction, plundering and terror carrying a stamp: From Russia with hate” on them,” the ambassador remarked.

In the backdrop of the recent development as one has seen the US President Donald Trump trying to meditate between Russia and Ukraine with the help of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Polish ambassador denounced all such efforts and made loud and clear statement: Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine then and nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine now.

Similarly, nothing can be decided about the European security, the European future without an active participation of the European countries, said the ambassador.

“Nothing about Europe without Europe, he said.

Ambassador of Ukraine Markiian Chuchuk in his address, expressed gratitude to the Polish Ambassador for hosting the event and the fellow ambassadors of the European countries’ missions.

Today, we come together with heavy hearts to mark a somber milestone: 3 years of blood, toil and displacement.

On behalf of Ukraine and all who stand in solidarity with our nation, I want to make it clear that Ukraine has stood strong.

We’ve fought back against a powerful nation with huge resources, including nuclear weapons.

We retain control over 82pc of our territory—a testament to the courage of our citizens and the invaluable support of the international community, he said.

Ambassador Markiian Chuchuk however admitted that toll had been staggering.

The last three years brought immense hardship to Ukraine.

Countless lives have been lost or shattered—soldiers, civilians, women, and children alike.

Families have been separated, communities destroyed, and approximately 15 million Ukrainians have been displaced as refugees or IDPs.

“Estimates suggest over one million military personnel from both sides of the frontline have been killed or wounded, though precise figures remain uncertain,” he said.

In the regions under the Russian occupation civilians are coerced into accepting Russian citizenship, subjected to persecution, torture, or forcible removal, he accused.