Not a single drop of Sindh’s water will go to any province: Ahsan Iqbal

Murad stresses unity, economic planning for country’s growth

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday, discussed key national and provincial issues, including Uraan Pakistan, economic development, infrastructure projects, and water distribution disputes.

Addressing a joint press conference Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that the first provincial workshop under Uraan Pakistan was successfully conducted in Sindh.

He outlined five major priorities for the country’s future: Economic transformation into e-Pakistan; Techno-economy as the future economic model; Climate change and disaster management; Energy and infrastructure development; and Population growth and resource management.

Iqbal emphasized that Sindh plays a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economy due to its ports and trade centers.

He stressed the need for collaborations among all provinces to achieve national development goals and invited representatives from various sectors in Sindh to contribute to a unified development strategy.

Discussing energy and infrastructure, Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is working towards energy self-sufficiency by reducing reliance on imported fuel.

He pointed out that Sindh’s coal reserves could meet the country’s energy demands for 400 years.

Additionally, he highlighted Sindh’s potential in wind and solar energy, which could be crucial for sustainable power generation.

Regarding road infrastructure, Iqbal stressed the importance of initiating work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway this year.

He also proposed a new alignment for the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway to reduce congestion caused by port traffic moving upcountry.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah strongly opposed IRSA’s (Indus River System Authority) decision during the caretaker government regarding the Cholistan Canal, which he said had been challenged in the Council of Common Interests.

He argued that Sindh is not receiving its fair share of water and expressed concerns about water shortages in the province.

Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed Sindh’s clear stance on the water issue.

He assured that the Sindh government will continue to defend its rights through legal and technical arguments, rather than resorting to street protests.

The installation of a telemetry system will soon provide real-time data on water distribution, which the Sindh government believes will validate its claims.

Murad Ali Shah dismissed efforts to politicize the issue, saying it is a technical matter that should be handled through institutional channels.

Murad stressed the importance of unity, strategic economic planning, and infrastructure development to transform Pakistan into a trillion-dollar economy.

Speaking at the “Uraan Pakistan” workshop at CM House, he outlined the key challenges and opportunities for sustainable growth.

Murad Ali Shah highlighted Pakistan’s declining exports, stating that energy and infrastructure development are crucial for progress.

“We cannot increase exports without reliable energy and modern infrastructure,” he remarked.

He pointed out that ports are underutilized due to logistics constraints.

He suggested redirecting heavy traffic to the Lyari Expressway to ease congestion and enhance goods transportation.

Shah emphasized the underutilization of Thar Coal, which has vast potential to boost Pakistan’s energy sector.

Despite the Jhimpir Corridor’s 50,000 MW capacity, Pakistan is producing only 2,000 MW, necessitating increased investment in renewable energy.

The CM acknowledged the digital gap, stating that Pakistan’s youth have immense talent, but lack of high-speed internet hinders their global competitiveness.

He called for greater investment in IT and digital infrastructure.

Pakistan’s uncontrolled population growth remains a critical issue.

Murad Ali Shah noted that if Pakistan had followed regional trends, its population would be 130 million instead of its current levels.