ISLAMABAD – The 75th death anniversary of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed with due solemnity today (September 11).

In this connection, Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on this day in 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated commitment to make Pakistan a modern Islamic welfare state in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message on the occasion of death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, he said we will have to follow the golden principles of the founding father for the development of Pakistan. He said there is a need to work for the welfare of women, youth and weaker segments of the society.

The President said attention must be focused on providing education and eradication poverty to make Pakistan a great country.

In his message on death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said there is no better way to pay homage to the founder of Pakistan than to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said we have to eliminate all kinds of differences and work together day and night for development of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is currently going through a difficult period and we need to adhere to the principles of founder of the nation as much as eve