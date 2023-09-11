ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China will establish a joint research center in capital city of Islamabad in October to promote the study of Earth sciences and sci-tech exchanges.

This was informed by the official in charge of the center’s preparatory work, Hong Tianhua during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services.

He said this center will be a high-level scientific and technological innovation platform between the two countries to promote science and technological cooperation and talent cultivation.

The center will carry out joint research in four areas, including natural disaster and risk management; geological structures and tectonic activities; climate change and environmental effects; and resources, environment, and green development.