ISLAMABAD – A team of Pakistan Army has made history by winning the European Long Range Rifle Team Championship 2023 held in Britain.

Pakistan won the championship with a score of 581/600. Lt General Ahsan Gulraiz and Lt Col Junaid Ali were part of the National Long Range Squad.

Second position is secured by Canada with a score of 579/600 while UK team stood third with score of 578/600.

#ISPR 10th Sep 2023 European Long Range Rifle Team Championship 2023 held at 900 & 1000 yds. Alhamdulilah, #Pakistan Team made history & won the championship with a score of 581/600. Lt General Ahsan Gulraiz & Lt Col Junaid Ali were part of the National Long Range Squad.… pic.twitter.com/IDBoYPVD81 — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) September 10, 2023

A total of 12 nations participated in the championship.