Pakistan, Japan explore industrial collaboration in automotive, IT

Pakistan and Japan on Friday explored new avenues for industrial cooperation with a focus on the automotive and information technology sectors.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, together with Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Abdul Hameed, held a high-level meeting with MATSUO Takehiko, Vice-Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, in Tokyo, said a news release.

Japan recognizes Pakistan’s large and young population, growing market potential, and the presence of over 70 Japanese companies already operating in the country.

Discussions covered Pakistan’s new industrial policy, which seeks to boost exports, reduce tariffs, streamline regulations, and attract greater foreign investment in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for export-led growth, targeting 6 to 7 percent annual GDP growth.—APP