Monsoon rains, glacier melt increase river flows across Punjab

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has warned of rising water levels in rivers across the province due to ongoing monsoon rains and melting glaciers.

According to PDMA officials, moderate flooding has been recorded at Kalabagh and Chashma Barrages on the Indus River, while lower-level flooding continues at Tarbela and Taunsa Barrages. On the Sutlej River, water flow at Ganda Singh Wala has reached 68,000 cusecs, maintaining a low-level flood condition.

Water levels at key points on the Jhelum and Chenab Rivers remain normal, but low-level flooding continues in Nala Plakho in Cantt. Similarly, water flow on the Ravi River is normal, though rising levels in Nala Basanter are causing low-level flooding.

Regarding dams, PDMA said that Tarbela Dam is 98 percent full with a water level of 1,547.94 feet, while Mangla Dam is 68 percent full at 1,211.15 feet.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia urged citizens to take precautions and avoid riverbeds. People living near rivers are advised to move to safe areas immediately and fully cooperate with emergency evacuation efforts.

The authority warned the public not to swim in rivers, canals, streams, or ponds and to avoid recreational activities near riverbanks during the flood situation. Parents have been asked to ensure their children do not go near rivers or streams.

In case of emergencies, the citizens are urged to contact the PDMA Punjab helpline at 1129. PDMA emphasized that the safety of lives and property is its top priority.