1 Ton and 1.5 Ton ACs on Zero Markup Installments from Rs6,700 per Month

ISLAMABAD – Scorching Summer is here and Pakistanis are facing severe challenges in keeping cool due to record-high air conditioner (AC) prices. With demand skyrocketing amid relentless heatwaves,the cost of AC units soared to the highest levels, putting them out of reach for many households.

Amid financial strain, Hyundai and Ban Alfalah are offering zero markup installment plans on AC purchases. These plans allow consumers to buy ACs with easy monthly payments, easing the burden of upfront costs. The price hike is primarily driven by increased raw material costs and supply chain disruptions. Meanwhile, consumers are urged to take advantage of the zero markup schemes to beat the heat while managing their budgets.

As Pakistan grapples with rising temperatures, these flexible payment plans may prove crucial in ensuring more families can afford essential cooling appliances, potentially preventing heat-related health issues. Hyundai partnered with Bank Alfalah to offer its Premium DC Inverter air conditioners through convenient 0% markup Special Banking Services (SBS) installment plans.

Hyundai Brio 1 Ton Inverter

Term Monthly Payment Price 144,900 3 months 48,300 Zero Markup 6 months 24,150 Zero Markup 9 months 16,100 12 months 12,075 18 months 10,733 24 months 8,723 36 months 6,700

Hyundai Brio 1.5 Ton Inverter

Term Monthly Payment Price 179,900 3 months 59,967 Zero Markup 6 months 29,983 Zero Markup 9 months 19,989 12 months 14,991.67 18 months 13,325 24 months 10,830 36 months 8,338

Hyundai Brio 2 Ton Inverter