1 Ton and 1.5 Ton ACs on Zero Markup Installments from Rs6,700 per Month

1 Ton And 1 5 Ton Acs On Zero Markup Installments From Rs6700 Per Month
ISLAMABAD – Scorching Summer is here and Pakistanis are facing severe challenges in keeping cool due to record-high air conditioner (AC) prices. With demand skyrocketing amid relentless heatwaves,the  cost of AC units soared to the highest levels, putting them out of reach for many households.

Amid financial strain, Hyundai and Ban Alfalah are offering zero markup installment plans on AC purchases. These plans allow consumers to buy ACs with easy monthly payments, easing the burden of upfront costs. The price hike is primarily driven by increased raw material costs and supply chain disruptions. Meanwhile, consumers are urged to take advantage of the zero markup schemes to beat the heat while managing their budgets.

As Pakistan grapples with rising temperatures, these flexible payment plans may prove crucial in ensuring more families can afford essential cooling appliances, potentially preventing heat-related health issues. Hyundai partnered with Bank Alfalah to offer its Premium DC Inverter air conditioners through convenient 0% markup Special Banking Services (SBS) installment plans.

Hyundai Brio 1 Ton Inverter

Term Monthly Payment
Price 144,900
3 months 48,300 Zero Markup
6 months 24,150 Zero Markup
9 months 16,100
12 months 12,075
18 months 10,733
24 months 8,723
36 months 6,700

Hyundai Brio 1.5 Ton Inverter

Term Monthly Payment
Price 179,900
3 months 59,967 Zero Markup
6 months 29,983 Zero Markup
9 months 19,989
12 months 14,991.67
18 months 13,325
24 months 10,830
36 months 8,338

Hyundai Brio 2 Ton Inverter

Term Monthly Payment
Price 224,900
3 months 74,967 Zero Markup
6 months 37,483 Zero Markup
9 months 24,989
12 months 18,741.67
18 months 16,658
24 months 13,539
36 months 10,424

Latest AC Prices in Pakistan 2025; Check Best Deals on 1Ton and 2 Ton Units

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

