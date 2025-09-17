Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 billion

Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) concluded with signing of key Protocols, both sides reaffirmed to achieve a US$10 billion trade target.

The 22nd Session of the JEC concluded successfully in Tehran, Iran, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

The milestone session marked a significant step forward in strengthening economic, commercial, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran, underscoring a shared commitment to mutual prosperity and enhanced bilateral cooperation.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and the Iranian delegation was headed by Minister for Roads Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadeq.

The session reviewed bilateral relations and agreed upon a strong framework for future cooperation. Emphasis was placed on expanding collaboration across various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, agriculture, transport, housing, health, education, and cultural exchanges. At the conclusion of the session, both ministers signed the relevant protocols on behalf of their respective governments.

The technical sessions of the JEC were led by Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs of Pakistan, and Dr. Amin Taraffo, Senior Advisor to the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Head of International Affairs. Both sides, supported by their respective technical teams, held extensive discussions across multiple areas and successfully finalized the draft

Protocol.