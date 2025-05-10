Flights operations resume as Pakistan reopens Airspace after ceasefire with India

ISLAMABAD –Pakistan finally reopened its airspace for all international flights after ceasefire agreement with India, mediated by US. The announcement on Saturday signals a significant de-escalation in tensions between the two countries, which have long been at odds over territorial disputes, especially in the region of Kashmir.

The ceasefire deal, which both Pakistan and India have confirmed, comes after months of rising hostilities that led to the closure of Pakistan’s airspace, severely impacting global air travel. Flights operating through the region had faced extensive delays and reroutes, costing the aviation industry millions of dollars.

With the airspace now open, airlines are expected to resume regular flight schedules, providing relief to travelers and businesses alike. The move has been welcomed by international carriers, who faced significant challenges in navigating alternative routes due to the conflict.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who played a key role in brokering the ceasefire, praised the agreement, calling it a “significant step toward peace.” He commended both nations for their “common sense and great intelligence” in reaching the deal and expressed optimism about further diplomatic progress.

As the situation continues to evolve, observers are hopeful that this breakthrough could pave the way for more substantial peace efforts, fostering greater stability in the region.