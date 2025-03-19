Former Quetta Commissioner’s daughter attacks Airhostess after being asked to close food tray

ISLAMABAD – A minor dispute on a passenger flight sparked widespread condemnation as a flight attendant of Serene Air was subjected to violence by the daughter of the former Quetta commissioner.

It all started when the woman was told to fasten her seatbelt and stow her food tray as the jet was about to take off. In response, the commissioner’s daughter became irate, using offensive language and causing a scene. The situation took a disturbing turn when she punched the air hostess in the face, resulting in a bleeding nose.

In response, Airport Security Force personnel took the father and daughter into custody. The airhostess informed the captain, who contacted the control tower and decided to turn the plane back from the runway. The captain ordered the ASF to remove the pair, but they initially refused.

As of now, the serving Quetta commissioner arrived at the airport shortly afterward and tried to intervene with ASF, asking them to let the matter go. Eventually, the father and daughter were released after issuing a written apology. Sources also indicated they had misbehaved with airport staff during check-in. The flight ultimately landed at Islamabad International Airport late in the evening.