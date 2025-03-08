Governor Sindh directs uninterrupted gas supply during sehri, iftar

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has directed Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to ensure uninterrupted gas supply during Sehri and Iftar in Karachi. The directive was issued during a meeting with SSGC Managing Director Ameen Rajput at the Governor House, where issues related to gas shortages and supply to industrial areas were discussed.

Governor Tessori expressed concern over gas outages, stating that residents of Karachi are facing hardships during Sehri and Iftar due to supply disruptions.

He emphasized that authorities must ensure a steady gas supply to both households and industries. MD Ameen Rajput assured the governor that steps are being taken to maintain gas supply during Ramadan, in line with the Prime Minister’s directives. He acknowledged initial supply issues on the first day of Ramadan but confirmed that the situation has since improved.

The meeting concluded with an assurance from SSGC that necessary measures are in place to prevent disruptions and meet the city’s energy demands.