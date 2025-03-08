Two planes of Indian air forces crash in single day

MUMBAI – Two aircraft, including a fighter jet, of the Indian air force (IAF) crashed in a single day in two different incidents in Haryana and West Bengal.

A jaguar fighter jet crashed shortly after taking off from the Ambala airbase in Haryana, while an AN-32 transport plane made crash-landing in Bagdogra.

However, the crew remained safe in both incidents. Reports said the fighter jet crashed due to technical glitch while reasons behind the crash-landing of the AN-32 aircraft are yet to be determined.

The IAF, in a statement, said that the Jaguar fighter jet’s system malfunction during a routine sortie.

“A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely,” it said.

Police officials said the pilot managed to eject from the plan timely and there was no loss of life in the incident on the ground.

The AN-32 transport aircraft, which is Russian origin, crash-landed in Bagdogra.