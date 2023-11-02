ISLAMABAD – Federal Government has decided to block phones of defaulters.

Chairing a meeting, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif has directed issuing policy directive for Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in this regard.

Umar Saif said that the initiative would discourage defaulters and help promoting use of smartphones. He said that SIMs and ID cards of defaulters could be blocked in the next phase. He said that smartphone for all policy was necessary for connecting with digital world and improving e-commerce. He said that a delegation of Rwanda has shown interest in smartphones manufactured in Pakistan.

“We have discussed export of smartphones to Rwanda”, Umar Saif said.