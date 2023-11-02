Leading automakers in Pakistan including Suzuki Motor remain under pressure and continue temporary shutdown of its automobile amid inventory shortage.

Among the Suzuki lineup, Swift remained a popular choice for hatchback lovers as the car amassed its compact size, fuel efficiency, and practicality.

In Pakistan, Siwft is available in several engines, as it comes with manual or automatic transmission options. The car is loaded with top features like its fog lamps, LED rear combination lamps, power electric steering, a manual tachometer, a modern infotainment system, electric windows, central door locking, keyless entry, and smart trunk opener, and cruise control.

The car comes with VVT technology that offers more power with good fuel efficiency.

Suzuki Swift Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Latest Price Swift GL PKR 4,256,000/- Swift GL (CVT) PKR 4,574,000/- Swift GLX (CVT) PKR 4,960,000/-

Suzuki Swift Specs

Suzuki Swift Engine

Suzuki Swift Fuel Average

Suzuki Swift offers 12-14 kilometers per litre in the city and 15-18 kilometers per litre on the highway.