A number of sellers have displayed merchandise on Amazon inscribed with certain slogans which have been termed as anti-Semitic by Jewish organizations.

This slogan is printed on many clothing items available on Amazon. T-shirts and a hoodie bearing this slogan are available in the US and the UK.

This slogan is adopted by Hamas and is generally raised at pro-Palestinian rallies and is deeply rooted in the history of the Palestine-Israel conflict.

As per the media reports, Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters believe that the slogan represents a call for Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of an independent state.

According to Jewish organizations, the phrase goes beyond advocating for a Palestinian state and implies the elimination of Israel.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” refers to a free state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea which include Israel and occupied territories.

There is a discussions about the responsibilities of e-commerce platforms in regulating potentially controversial content.

While Amazon’s policies prohibit products that “promote, incite, or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual, or religious intolerance,” the company defended its position stating that the products in question did not contravene its policies.