Pakistan Cricket Board denies changes in captaincy for ODI,  Test teams  

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday strongly denied media reports suggesting changes in the national team’s leadership ahead of upcoming series.

In a statement, the PCB refuted claims that Mohammad Rizwan would be replaced by Salman Ali Agha as ODI captain and Saud Shakeel would take over the Test captaincy from Shan Masood.

The board clarified that no such proposal has been discussed in the selection committee meetings nor has there been any change in the central contracts of players.

According to sources, the PCB described the circulating reports as baseless and misleading.

Earlier, it was speculated that the board’s think tank had held preliminary consultations before the team’s departure to Dubai, considering leadership changes along with central contract revisions.

The rumors gained traction after reports claimed Shan Masood had been demoted to the lowest ‘D’ category in central contracts, signaling uncertainty over his Test captaincy while Salman Ali Agha and Saud Shakeel were being considered for long-term leadership roles.

The PCB, however, has categorically stated that the current captains remain unchanged and no official decision regarding leadership has been taken.