Merit lists of inter admissions 2025 in public colleges of Punjab available online

LLAHORE – The Punjab Higher Education Commission has released merit lists of intermediate admissions 2025 in public colleges of Punjab on its official website.

The move aims at ensuring transparency in admissions as there have been massive complaints about irregularities in the procession.

Officials said the merit lists of 2025 admissions in all public colleges across Punjab, including Lahore, are available online.

Students can check their names in the merit lists online.

How to Check College Admissions Merit Lists Online?

Students need to visit this link: https://ocas.punjab.gov.pk/

Click on “Participating Colleges”

A new window pop up carrying merit lists of college admissions

Students can also find their college’s merit list by using the Search tab.

Punjab opens online admissions in public colleges

This year, online applications for admission to Intermediate programs in public colleges across Punjab had been opened through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS).

OCAS is a digital platform developed by the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The portal received thousands of online applications admissions in FA (Humanities/Arts), CS (General Science), and F.Sc. (Pre-Medical), F.Sc. (Pre-Engineering), and for I.Com (Commerce).