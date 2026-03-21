Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr 2026 with religious fervor

ISLAMABAD – Eidul Fitr 2026 is being celebrated today (Saturday) with religious devotion and festive spirit, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The day began with special prayers in mosques, invoking blessings for the well-being of the Muslim community and the progress, prosperity, and security of the country.

Eid gatherings were held at open grounds, mosques, and Eidgahs across major cities and towns. Religious scholars emphasized the significance and underlying philosophy of Eidul Fitr in their sermons.

President Asif Ali Zardari conveyed his warm wishes to the people of Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr, encouraging them to continue embracing the patience and piety practiced during Ramadan.

In his message on Eid-ul-Fitr (1st Shawwal 1447 AH), he stated that the festival is a reward for the devotion, patience, and sacrifices observed throughout Ramadan. He added that the day inspires believers to begin a renewed spiritual journey, seeking Allah’s mercy and forgiveness while nurturing a sense of service to the Almighty.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also extended heartfelt Eid greetings to the citizens of Pakistan and Muslims around the globe, describing the festival as a reflection of Allah’s mercy and abundant blessings following the holy month of Ramadan.

He noted that on this auspicious day, Muslims express gratitude to Allah for the joy of Eid, earned through the special worship and devotion observed during Ramadan. He prayed for Allah’s acceptance of their prayers and for the strength to apply Islamic principles in daily life.