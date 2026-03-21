Military leadership extends Eidul Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on behalf of the armed forces of Pakistan, extended heartiest Eidul Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis.

“Eid reflects the enduring values of unity, compassion, and gratitude. For Armed Forces of Pakistan, the true spirit of Eid lies in the honour of serving and defending the motherland, even away from their families, to ensure peace and security for the nation,” read ISPR statement.

The armed forces pay tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the brave men and women safeguarding Pakistan, and acknowledge the unwavering support of their families.

“May this Eid bring peace, prosperity, and blessings to Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.”

Eidul Fitr 2026 is being celebrated today (Saturday) with religious devotion and festive spirit, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The day began with special prayers in mosques, invoking blessings for the well-being of the Muslim community and the progress, prosperity, and security of the country.

Eid gatherings were held at open grounds, mosques, and Eidgahs across major cities and towns. Religious scholars emphasized the significance and underlying philosophy of Eidul Fitr in their sermons.