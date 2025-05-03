Lahore to get over Dozen Parking Plazas at THESE Locations; full details here

LAHORE – Bustling city of Lahore continues to face massive traffic jams on weekdays, especially during business hours, where car and bike parking remains one of the key issues.

Amid plethora of traffic issues, the provincial government decided to address persistent parking challenges, and a detailed plan has been chalked out to build parking plazas in over a dozen sites across the metropolis.

A huddle under top officials of the Punjab government emphasized the urgent need to resolve the parking shortage in the city of 15 million. CM Punjab directed all concerned departments to start construction in the most congested areas without delay.

Lahore Parking Plaza

Officials informed the meeting that preliminary planning for these facilities has already been completed. Officials also called for thorough reassessment of all selected locations to confirm their feasibility and impact.

As per the preliminary plan, parking plazas are being considered at Mall Road Town Hall, Regal Chowk, Circular Road, Yateem Khana, and near Ferozpur Road and Gulberg.

This initiative is part of a larger urban planning effort aimed at improving traffic conditions and making daily travel smoother for both residents and visitors.