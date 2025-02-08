Pakistan Army, Rangers to provide three layered security for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ISLAMABAD – ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to spring into action from 19 February, and the flagship cricket event will get top-notch security by Pakistani armed forces.

The federal government announced plans to deploy Army and Rangers to ensure security during Champions Trophy 2025 as interior ministry’s request was approved by cabinet.

Army troops will be deployed under Article 245, with the deployment set to begin after mid of this month. Ministry of Interior is expected to issue a formal notification regarding the deployment of troops soon.

This security arrangement comes after requests from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh for military and paramilitary assistance to bolster the efforts of the civil administration.

Interior Ministry also instructed relevant home departments to ensure foolproof security measures for the prestigious tournament. The security plan for the event will feature a three-layered approach, involving police forces, Rangers personnel, and Pakistan Army troops, to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the national team’s new jersey for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 during a ceremony at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The light green jersey features “Pakistan” across the chest, a green crescent on the left, and the Champions Trophy emblem on the right. The event also celebrated the completion of the stadium’s renovation, which will host two matches of the upcoming tri-nation ODI series.