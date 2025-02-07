Pcb Provides Major Update On Saim Ayub Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – Pakistan opening batsman Saim Ayub has been ruled out of cricket for 10 weeks, bringing hopes about his comeback in Champions Trophy 2025 to an end.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a fitness update on Ayub, who got injured during a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2025.

The board said Saim Ayub is progressing well in his recovery from a right ankle fracture and will continue his rehabilitation in England.

Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (3 January). His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements, it said.

Pakistan will tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs from 16 March to 5 April, which will be followed by the HBL Pakistan Super League, which starts on 8 April.

Meanwhile, PCB is set to welcome cricket fans with a spectacular opening ceremony later today ahead of the Pakistan versus New Zealand match on 8 February. The tri-nation ODI series will be followed by the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on 19 February.

Fans can look forward to a series of colourful events, including live singing, stunning fireworks and a unique light show. Renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar and Aima Baig will grace the stage with electrifying performances, followed by a dazzling drum and firework display. The opening ceremony, to be attended by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, will be free for the public from 5.30 pm, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Under the leadership of PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB has transformed the stadium into a modern cricketing venue in a record 117 days. The stadium now features brighter LED lights, two new larger score screens and comfortable imported seating in all enclosures, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience for fans.