Swabi sees PTI rally as Imran Khan’s party announces protest at D-Chowk again

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a massive rally in Swabi today as part of their protest to mark February 8 as Black Day.

Feb 8 power show marks the first anniversary of 2024 disputed elections, which were marred by allegations of irregularities in the voting process. Despite ban from the Lahore High Court, which denied PTI permission to hold a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan, the party moved forward with demonstrations across the northwestern region.

PTI’s Punjab chief organizer, Aliya Hamza Malik, instructed party leaders to organize the protests, which culminated in Swabi.

PTI Swabi Rally

As the rally took shape, Section 144 was enforced in Islamabad, Punjab, and Balochistan, limiting public gatherings of four or more people in these areas. The measure, aimed at ensuring public safety and order, also prohibits rallies and sit-ins, although the reasons and duration of the restrictions were not disclosed.

Convoys from multiple areas arrived in Swabi to attend the event, where PTI leaders including Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addressed the gathering. However, the crowd expressed strong discontent, with chants of “Lota Lota” and “Diesel, Diesel” heard when specific political figures were named.