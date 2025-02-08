1500 Prize Bond Feb 2025 Draw No.101 Balloting and Winners

Rs1500 Prize Bond balloting is around the corner and anticipation is building as the Multan office will hold the upcoming prize bond balloting on February 17, 2025. Who knows? This could be the moment you walk away with a grand prize of Rs3million.

Thousands are eagerly waiting for results, hoping their number will make it to the top winners list. Prize bond balloting offers a rare chance to turn a simple investment into something extraordinary. Check your bond numbers, and prepare for the excitement.

1500 Prize Bond Feb 2025

The next Prize Bond draw is scheduled for February 17, 2025, with the Rs 1,500 denomination draw taking place in Multan.

1500 Prize Bond Winners List

The winners will be announced soon after balloting.

The first winner will get the impressive prize of Rs3 million, three second-place winners will each be awarded Rs1 million. This exciting opportunity provides bondholders a chance to win substantial cash prizes, making it an eagerly anticipated event for Prize Bond holders across the country.

Winning Amount

NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT 01 3,000,000 03 1,000,000 1696 18,500

Prize Bond Schedule 2025