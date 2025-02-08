AGL45.25▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)AIRLINK184.92▼ -0.27 (0.00%)BOP9.61▼ -0.32 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.26▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.26▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DFML46.18▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC102.13▼ -0.4 (0.00%)FCCL36.43▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)FFL14.34▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC126.41▼ -0.42 (0.00%)HUMNL12.8▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.29▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.94▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF42.27▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)NBP72.44▲ 2.11 (0.03%)OGDC198.51▲ 3.07 (0.02%)PAEL37.75▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.74▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL168.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PRL32.75▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)PTC22.42▼ -0.09 (0.00%)SEARL101.88▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)TELE8.17▲ 0.15 (0.02%)TOMCL32.92▲ 0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET20.01▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG66.12▼ -0.04 (0.00%)UNITY30.12▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)WTL1.53▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

1500 Prize Bond Feb 2025 Draw No.101 Balloting and Winners

Rs1500 Prize Bond balloting is around the corner and anticipation is building as the Multan office will hold the upcoming prize bond balloting on February 17, 2025. Who knows? This could be the moment you walk away with a grand prize of Rs3million.

Thousands are eagerly waiting for results, hoping their number will make it to the top winners list. Prize bond balloting offers a rare chance to turn a simple investment into something extraordinary. Check your bond numbers, and prepare for the excitement.

1500 Prize Bond Feb 2025

The next Prize Bond draw is scheduled for February 17, 2025, with the Rs 1,500 denomination draw taking place in Multan.

1500 Prize Bond Winners List

The winners will be announced soon after balloting, Stay Connected for more.

The first winner will get the impressive prize of Rs3 million, three second-place winners will each be awarded Rs1 million. This exciting opportunity provides bondholders a chance to win substantial cash prizes, making it an eagerly anticipated event for Prize Bond holders across the country.

Winning Amount

NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT 
01 3,000,000
03 1,000,000
1696 18,500

Prize Bond Schedule 2025

Date City Bond
17 February 2025 Multan 1500
17 March 2025 Faisalabad 200
15 April 2025 Peshawar 750
15 May 2025 Karachi 1500
16 June 2025 Quetta 200
15 July 2025 Rawalpindi 750
15 August 2025 Faisalabad 1500
15 September 2025 Multan 200
15 October 2025 Muzaffarabad 750
17 November 2025 Rawalpindi 1500
15 December 2025 Lahore 200

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

