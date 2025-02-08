1500 Prize Bond Feb 2025 Draw No.101 Balloting and Winners

Rs1500 Prize Bond balloting is around the corner and anticipation is building as the Multan office will hold the upcoming prize bond balloting on February 17, 2025. Who knows? This could be the moment you walk away with a grand prize of Rs3million.
Thousands are eagerly waiting for results, hoping their number will make it to the top winners list. Prize bond balloting offers a rare chance to turn a simple investment into something extraordinary. Check your bond numbers, and prepare for the excitement.
1500 Prize Bond Feb 2025
The next Prize Bond draw is scheduled for February 17, 2025, with the Rs 1,500 denomination draw taking place in Multan.
1500 Prize Bond Winners List
The winners will be announced soon after balloting, Stay Connected for more.
The first winner will get the impressive prize of Rs3 million, three second-place winners will each be awarded Rs1 million. This exciting opportunity provides bondholders a chance to win substantial cash prizes, making it an eagerly anticipated event for Prize Bond holders across the country.
Winning Amount
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT
|01
|3,000,000
|03
|1,000,000
|1696
|18,500
Prize Bond Schedule 2025
|Date
|City
|Bond
|17 February 2025
|Multan
|1500
|17 March 2025
|Faisalabad
|200
|15 April 2025
|Peshawar
|750
|15 May 2025
|Karachi
|1500
|16 June 2025
|Quetta
|200
|15 July 2025
|Rawalpindi
|750
|15 August 2025
|Faisalabad
|1500
|15 September 2025
|Multan
|200
|15 October 2025
|Muzaffarabad
|750
|17 November 2025
|Rawalpindi
|1500
|15 December 2025
|Lahore
|200