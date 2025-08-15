Pakistan Army donates One Day’s Salary for KP Flood Victims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army donated one day’s salary to aid the rehabilitation of victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwam in full show of solidarity with flood-affected communities, ISPR said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir issued special instructions for the rehabilitation of flood-affected communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Army will provide full support to affected population, with additional military units being deployed to assist in relief efforts. In a show of solidarity, the Army has donated one day’s salary and allocated over 600 tons of ration for flood relief.

Corps of Engineers has been directed to expedite bridge repairs and, where necessary, establish temporary bridges to restore vital connectivity. Special units, including the 9th Unit Rescue Sniffing Dog Unit and the Army’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

Army helicopters and Army Aviation are also actively supporting relief operations on the ground.

Pakistan Army stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in every moment of difficulty, a security source said.