Pak Army leads KP Flood Relief; Hundreds saved in Swat, Bajaur

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army is leading from front in rescue and relief efforts after torrential rains wreaked havoc across upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods have left at least 146 people dead and many missing, with widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Acting on the request of local administrations, army troops moved swiftly into the hardest-hit areas. In Swat and Bajaur, soldiers are conducting large-scale flood relief operations, evacuating stranded families and transporting them to safe locations.

Army Choppers are in action in Bajaur, rescuing those trapped by floodwaters and delivering essential food supplies and medicines directly to affected communities.

Locals raised slogans of “Long live Pakistan Army,” acknowledging the military’s timely and decisive response. Troops remain on the ground with a firm commitment to continue operations until every flood victim is safe.

Heavy monsoon rains caused devastating flash floods across KP, claiming at least 176 lives and leaving many missing. Buner district suffered highest fatalities, with 91 deaths, while Swat, Bajaur, Battagram, Mansehra, Lower Dir, and Shangla also reported significant casualties.

Homes, schools, and infrastructure were destroyed, and relief helicopters faced challenges, including a crash in Bajaur that killed five crew members. Besides Army, Rescue 1122 teams are conducting evacuations and providing aid despite heavy rain, flooded roads, and communication difficulties.

Floods and landslides across northern Pakistan have killed at least 325 people and injured 743. Authorities continue emergency operations, warning that the final toll may rise as waters recede.

PMD forecast intermittent heavy rains until August 21, with the army prepared to meet any further emergencies head-on.