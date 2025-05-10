Pakistan and India agree to Ceasefire as Global Diplomacy Pushes for Calm

ISLAMABAD – Amid escalating tensions and military strikes, Pakistan and India agreed ceasefire following calls from world leaders for de-escalation.

The developments come after series of missile attacks and military actions on Saturday, with both nations accusing each other of provocation. In major diplomatic breakthrough, US President Donald Trump took to social media to announce that Pakistan and India reached full and immediate ceasefire. The deal comes after a long night of intense negotiations mediated by the United States, aimed at de-escalating the growing tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Trump praised both countries for their decision, calling it a victory for “Common Sense and Great Intelligence.” In his message, he expressed gratitude for the cooperation of both sides, acknowledging the significant role played by U.S. diplomatic efforts in bringing the two countries to the negotiating table.

“Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” Trump said in his statement. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The announcement marks a critical step toward easing tensions in the region after several days of military action, which had raised concerns about the potential for a wider conflict. With the ceasefire now in place, both India and Pakistan have committed to halting military operations and focusing on diplomatic solutions moving forward.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed willingness to de-escalate, provided India refrains from additional attacks. “If they stop this, we will consider stopping also,” Dar said in an interview, warning that Pakistan would be ready to respond firmly should India continue its actions.

The two nuclear-armed nations had been on the brink of war, with Pakistan’s military claiming to have targeted Indian military sites after India launched missile strikes on several air bases in Pakistan’s Punjab province. India, in turn, stated that its attacks were a direct response to Pakistan’s assaults on civilian infrastructure.

Pakistan-India War Update

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio intervened, speaking with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, urging both sides to find peaceful solutions and offering American assistance in facilitating constructive talks. These diplomatic efforts signal a potential turning point as international actors, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, continue their efforts to mediate.

The situation remains fluid, but Pakistan’s openness to a ceasefire provides a glimmer of hope for peace. As both countries hold their ground, the international community is closely watching to see whether they can come to a mutual agreement and prevent further violence.