Pakistan and IAEA: An enduring partnership

AT the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi, will visit Pakistan next week for his second official trip. This visit underscores Pakistan’s growing partnership with the IAEA, focusing on the peaceful use of nuclear technology for the country’s socio-economic development. Today, the world faces significant challenges, including climate change, energy security, water scarcity, agriculture and public health crises. Nuclear energy, promoted by the IAEA since its founding in 1957, offers feasible solutions to these issues. As a founding member of the IAEA, Pakistan has long enjoyed a productive relationship with the Agency, aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Pakistan’s collaboration with the IAEA includes expertise exchange, enhanced nuclear facility capabilities and adherence to global safety and security standards.

The IAEA’s support has been crucial in advancing nuclear technology applications in agriculture, medicine and climate change mitigation. Initiatives like Atoms4Food, Rays of Hope, Atoms4NetZero and Atoms4Climate help countries, including Pakistan, address global challenges through nuclear energy. These efforts have earned international recognition. Nuclear energy also plays a vital role in water desalination and environmental monitoring, highlighting its potential for sustainable development. As a member of the IAEA Board of Governors, Pakistan contributes actively to the Agency’s decision-making processes. Pakistan’s election for a two-year term from 2024 to 2026 at the IAEA’s General Conference underscores its ongoing commitment to promoting peaceful nuclear energy uses. This marks Pakistan’s 21st term as a board member.

The upcoming visit of DG Rafael Grossi will further strengthen this long-standing cooperation. Previous visits by former IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano in 2014 and 2018 also underscored the importance of this relationship. During his 2018 visit, Amano praised Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities, stating, “You have the knowledge; you have the pool of well-trained people to do their job. We have a fruitful two-way relationship.” This two-way exchange has been pivotal in advancing Pakistan’s nuclear expertise. In February 2023, Grossi described Pakistan as having a “world-class and impeccable nuclear safety record” during a seminar on climate change mitigation and nuclear energy’s role. This acknowledgment highlights Pakistan’s strong commitment to maintaining high safety standards. Grossi also noted that Pakistan possesses the technical and engineering capacity to build new nuclear power plants, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which hold promise for the country’s nuclear future and SDG achievement.

DG Grossi’s previous visit included exchanges with Pakistan’s leadership and visits to key nuclear facilities. He toured the Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH), an IAEA partner, where research in human health, nutrition and water analysis is conducted. He also visited the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), expressing satisfaction with the safety protocols in place. At the Nuclear Medicine Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI), Grossi inaugurated a CyberKnife facility for cancer treatment, marking a significant milestone. He emphasized that Pakistan could become a regional hub under IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative, which aims to improve cancer care in low- and middle-income countries. In Faisalabad, Grossi visited the Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), designating it as an IAEA Anchor Centre for agriculture and biotechnology. Other IAEA collaborating centres in Pakistan include the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) and the National Institute of Safety and Security (NISAS), which provide education, training, and technical support in nuclear and radiation safety.

The growing collaboration between Pakistan and the IAEA spans multiple sectors, including energy, agriculture, healthcare, and environmental monitoring. The upcoming visit will explore the latest advancements in nuclear science and technology, offering new opportunities for Pakistan’s development. It also acknowledges the dedicated efforts of Pakistani scientists, researchers, and technicians who adhere to international safety protocols while advancing nuclear technology. This visit symbolizes Pakistan’s commitment as a responsible nuclear state, focused on using nuclear energy for the peaceful advancement of the nation. The continued collaboration with the IAEA emphasizes the importance of nuclear technology in addressing Pakistan’s developmental challenges and contributing to global sustainable progress.

—The writer is a Visiting Research Associate at Strategic Vision Institute, Islamabad.

