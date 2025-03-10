Pakistan among cheapest countries to visit: Here’s detailed report for tourists

LONDON – Globetrotters thinking about heading to the next tourist destination now have their problem solved as a fresh ranking lists the name of the cheapest countries to explore.

Rough Guides – a portal dedicated to information related to travel – has unveiled a list of countries which are cheapest and can be the next destination for travelers to roam around.

The list contains countries located in different continents and also includes Pakistan – a country home to varied mix of culture, cuisines and people.

According to the list formulated last month, those traveling to Pakistan need only $61 on daily basis to explore the country. Further segregation by the portal highlights that meal cost in Pakistan is merely $22 per day while transport costs $8. Moreover, as per the portal, the daily cost in terms of accommodation is $48 only while the best time to visit the country spans from November to February.

Meanwhile, other countries have also been listed which include South Africa with a daily budget of $102 and Romania with a budget of $97.

Interestingly, the cheapest country in the list is Egypt with a daily budget of $19 while Laos presents itself with a daily budget of $21.

As far as the methodology regarding the rankings is concerned, the portal has clarified that this has been done based on the research for their own own travel guides and prices based on real traveler experience from another portal named BudgetYourTrip.

Delving deep into the details for Pakistan, the portal has informed the aspiring visitors that the country is an affordable place with dramatic mountain scenery and historic cities.

As far as the landmarks are concerned, Karakoram Highway has been specially highlighted that takes the visitors through incredible landscapes. Moreover, Lahore city has also been highlighted which has centuries-old Mughal architecture.

‘Local hospitality is strong, and you might even be invited in for tea or a meal,’ states the report.

Following is the detailed ranking regarding the daily budget required for visiting some countries.