Pakistan, Afghanistan reach ceasefire agreement in Doha talks

Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached a ceasefire agreement, a breakthrough in efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

The ceasefire agreement, mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, was signed in Doha last night.

According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, the neighbouring countries have also agreed to hold further talks to establish a permanent mechanism to ensure peace and stability along the troubled border.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, who led Pakistan’s delegation in Doha, expressed hope that the ceasefire would end border tensions between the two countries.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan have signed the ceasefire agreement. Afghanistan will not allow the use of its soil for terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. Both countries have agreed to respect each other’s territorial sovereignty. Delegations from the two sides would meet again in Istanbul on October 25”, he stated in a post shared on social media platform X (former Twitter) on Sunday.

پاکستان اور افغانستان کے مابین سیز فائر کا معاہدہ طے پاگیا۔ پاکستان کی سرزمین پہ افغانستان سے دھشت گردی کا سلسلہ فی الفور بند ھوگا۔ دونوں ھمسایہ ملک ایک دوسرے کی سرزمین کا احترام کریں گے الحمدوللہ

25اکتوبر کو استنبول میں دوبارہ وفود میں ملاقات ھو گی۔ اور تفصیلی معاملات بات ھوگی۔… pic.twitter.com/OKNbRuXEPU — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) October 18, 2025

Khawaja Asif also thanked Qatar and Turkiye for mediating talks with Afghanistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar termed the ceasefire agreement “first step in the right direction”.

“It is the first step in the right direction. Deeply appreciate the constructive role played by brotherly Qatar and Turkiye. We look forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism in the next meeting to be hosted by Turkiye, to address the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Pakistan. It is important to put all efforts in place to prevent any further loss of lives”, Ishaq Dar stated in a post on X (former Twitter).

Welcome the Agreement finalized late last night in Doha. It is the first step in the right direction. Deeply appreciate the constructive role played by brotherly Qatar and Turkiye. We look forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism, in the… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) October 19, 2025

Pakistan and Afghanistan are witnessing tensions amid the Afghan Taliban regime’s reluctance to act against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan.

The Taliban forces and India-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), alias Fitna al-Khawarij, resorted to an unprovoked attack on Pakistan on October 12.

The Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to the aggression, killing over 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom in the clashes with the Taliban forces and the terrorists.

Furthermore, the security forces also conducted “precision strikes” in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and the capital Kabul, successfully destroying multiple strongholds in response to recent aggression.