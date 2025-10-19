Pakistan may bring third spinner in second Test against South Africa

Pakistan could bring a third spinner in the second Test against South Africa, scheduled to begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 20.

Talking to the media ahead of the Rawalpindi Test on Sunday, Pakistan’s red-ball coach Azhar Mahmood said that the decision regarding going with the winning combination or inclusion of a third spinner would be taken after assessing the conditions before the start of play.

It is also not clear whether mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed or uncapped left-armer Asif Afridi would be called up on a dry Rawalpindi pitch to partner with Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, the duo who took 16 wickets in the Lahore Test.

Regarding the toss, he said that the first innings total would be crucial, whether batting first or second. He recalled that the surface in Lahore also helped fast bowlers and the batters who applied themselves.

To a question about the batting collapse, he said that it was a concern which has been discussed in the team meeting. He noted that it was tough for new batters to score freely. He also expressed concerns over the lower order not contributing to the team totals. He said that the lower order has the potential to score big. Pakistan are hopeful of winning the second Test and securing a clean sweep against the Test champions.

The visitors will be bolstered by the inclusion of experienced and quality left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first Test due to a groin strain.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram believes that the experience and skills of Keshav will benefit the team. He will partner with Senuran Muthusamy, who had taken 11 wickets in the Lahore Test.

Hundred by Tony de Zorzi on a spinning surface in Lahore is also a plus for South Africa, who will try to win the second Test to level the two-match series 1-1.