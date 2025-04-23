Pak-Turkiye partnership

THE high-level meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Ankara has once again reaffirmed the unshakable and time-tested friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye.

This enduring relationship, rooted in shared history, common values and mutual respect, continues to flourish across diverse domains — from strategic partnerships and defence collaboration to economic ventures and people-to-people exchanges.

President Erdoğan, during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, lauded Pakistan’s unwavering efforts to root out terrorism — a clear reflection of the deep trust and mutual support that defines this brotherly relationship.

Turkiye has always stood by Pakistan in times of need and President Erdoğan’s principled position on key regional issues, particularly his consistent advocacy for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, have earned the admiration and gratitude of Pakistani nation.

There is a desire on both sides to enhance collaboration in diverse sectors ranging from trade and economy to defence.

There is immense untapped potential in energy and mineral exploration.

Turkiye, with its advanced expertise and dynamic private sector, can play a pivotal role in exploring Pakistan’s rich mineral reserves.

The recent agreement between the two nations on offshore oil and gas exploration is a promising step in this direction.

We believe that such initiatives will serve as catalysts for bolstering economic partnership, bringing tangible benefits to both countries.

Furthermore, Pakistan and Turkiye have also expressed interest in enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and information technology — fields that will define the future of global economies.

These ventures can provide a new direction to bilateral relations, moving beyond traditional areas of cooperation.

The goodwill that exists between the peoples of Pakistan and Turkiye is an invaluable asset.

This needs to be cultivated further through academic exchanges, media collaboration, cultural diplomacy and increased connectivity between civil societies.

Student and faculty exchange programs, joint research initiatives and media partnerships will help foster a deeper understanding and shared vision for the future.

We believe that as strategic partners, both the countries stand on the threshold of a new era of cooperation.

With shared resolve and mutual commitment, the two countries are well-positioned to chart a future that is prosperous, peaceful and mutually enriching.