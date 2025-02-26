5-point email tactic pressuring federal workers

FEDERAL workers in the US are under immense pressure, facing strict monitoring and job insecurity under Donald Trump’s influence.

Employees must submit weekly reports listing five tasks they accomplished, creating a high-stress environment where failure to meet expectations can lead to termination.

Many workers feel targeted and pushed out rather than being formally dismissed.

The stress, uncertainty and anxiety are making the workplace unbearable.

This appears to be a strategy to shrink the workforce without the backlash of direct layoffs, effectively forcing people to resign on their own.

As a result, essential and experienced employees are leaving in large numbers, creating major disruptions in key government departments such as public safety, healthcare, and infrastructure. The loss of skilled workers threatens the efficiency and effectiveness of these services, directly impacting the public. If this trend continues, it could severely weaken government operations and the ability to serve citizens properly. The government must intervene to ensure fair work evaluations and labour protections. The pressure on employees extends beyond just weekly reports. Many are subjected to unrealistic expectations and continuous surveillance, making their work environment hostile and exhausting. Employees who fail to meet arbitrary standards face harsh criticism, demotions, or even sudden terminations. Those who resist or raise concerns about these tactics often face retaliation. This culture of fear and intimidation has resulted in increasing levels of stress and mental health challenges among federal workers.

The fear of losing a job without proper justification has left many feeling powerless and anxious about their future. Additionally, the high turnover rate means that agencies are losing institutional knowledge, making it difficult for new hires to transition smoothly into their roles. The departure of experienced employees also leaves remaining workers overburdened, leading to burnout and further resignations. This cycle of employee loss and added pressure on the remaining workforce further deteriorates morale, making federal employment increasingly undesirable. If this continues, the government may struggle to attract and retain qualified professionals, further weakening essential services.

Federal employment should provide job security, fair treatment and an environment that allows workers to contribute effectively to public service. It is crucial that lawmakers, unions and advocacy groups step in to prevent further damage. If these issues are not addressed, the consequences will extend beyond the workforce itself, affecting the stability of government institutions and the quality of service that citizens receive. The time to act is now to prevent irreversible damage to the federal workforce and the country’s governance as a whole.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Virginia, US.

([email protected])