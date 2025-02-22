Pak PM Shehbaz heads to Azerbaijan this month for key talks on trade, defence

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on two-day state visit to Azerbaijan from February 24-25, 2025 to boost growing bilateral ties between Islamabad and Baku.

A statement shared by Foregin Office said the premier will embark on visit to central Asian nation along with high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other key members.

During upcoming visit, Pakistan and Azerbaijan will hold wide-ranging discussions to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including energy, trade, defence, education, and climate change. Several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements are anticipated to be signed to further solidify the partnership.

The longstanding ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan is based on mutual trust, understanding, and collaboration across multiple sectors. Azerbaijan remains one of Pakistan’s important strategic and economic partners.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is slated to deliver keynote address at a Business Forum organized in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), where he will discuss opportunities for increased trade and investment between the two countries.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister and President Aliyev will tour the liberated territories in Fuzuli, located in the Karabakh region, further showcasing the deepening bond between the two nations.