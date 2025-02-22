Mahira Khan’s romantic dance with Hubby sets social Media ablaze

Lollywood queen Mahira Khan aced the art of remaining in the limelight and she dazzled everyone with her vibrant dance performance with her husband Salim Karim.

The Raees star has once again captured spotlight with a heartwarming dance performance alongside her husband, Salim Karim. The duo delighted everyone with a loving dance at the event of actor Sikandar Rizvi, and the video quickly gone viral online.

The clip shows Khan donning a black sharara, and gracefully dancing with her husband, who is dressed in a traditional dress. Their chemistry and graceful moves received much admiration from fans and social media users.

While many have praised the couple’s beautiful performance, some other raised questions. Despite the mixed reactions, the video has certainly added a spark to the wedding celebrations, leaving fans excited about the couple’s rare public display of affection.

Fans complimented her beautiful outfit and moves, which added to the charm of her captivating performance.