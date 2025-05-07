AGL48.25▼ -4.95 (-0.09%)AIRLINK143.8▼ -9.52 (-0.06%)BOP9.34▼ -0.45 (-0.05%)CNERGY6.63▼ -0.46 (-0.06%)DCL10.18▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)DFML32.05▼ -2.97 (-0.08%)DGKC132.8▼ -3.19 (-0.02%)FCCL42.71▼ -1.33 (-0.03%)FFL13.86▼ -0.77 (-0.05%)HUBC129.99▼ -3.48 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.35▼ -0.5 (-0.04%)KEL4.24▼ -0.14 (-0.03%)KOSM4.99▼ -0.43 (-0.08%)MLCF68.98▼ -1.22 (-0.02%)NBP82.9▼ -1.42 (-0.02%)OGDC197.1▼ -5.83 (-0.03%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.6 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.21▼ -0.61 (-0.07%)PPL146.5▼ -5.3 (-0.03%)PRL27.65▼ -1.87 (-0.06%)PTC19.25▼ -1.14 (-0.06%)SEARL75.4▼ -6.11 (-0.07%)TELE6.46▼ -0.55 (-0.08%)TOMCL29.11▼ -2.04 (-0.07%)TPLP7.8▼ -0.52 (-0.06%)TREET18.54▼ -1.36 (-0.07%)TRG60.65▼ -3.43 (-0.05%)UNITY24.91▼ -1.26 (-0.05%)WTL1.22▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)

Pak-India tension: PSL X to continue as scheduled

Pak India Tension Psl X To Continue As Scheduled
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that HBL Pakistan Super League X will continue as planned, with Islamabad United set to take on Quetta Gladiators later today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The toss will take place at 7.30 pm, with the first ball to be bowled at 8 pm.

Tonight’s match sees the return of HBL PSL to Rawalpindi for four matches on 7, 8, 9 and 10 May. Thereafter, the final group stage match is scheduled in Multan on 11 May.

The Qualifier is set to take place in Rawalpindi on 13 May, while both Eliminators (1 and 2) and the Final of the marquee event are to take place on 14, 16 and 18 May, respectively, at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Staff Report

