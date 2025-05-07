KARACHI – The National Women’s T20 Tournament begins in Karachi on Wednesday afternoon.

The 18-day tournament features five teams – Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars and Strikers, competing against one another with each team playing eight matches, with a total of 22 matches slated to take place till 24 May.

The opening day sees Strikers competing against National Women’s One-Day Champions Stars at the National Bank Stadium, while Conquerors take on Invincibles at the Oval Ground.

To make the tournament more competitive, the teams finishing second and third on the points table will face off in a Qualifier on 22 May, with the winner advancing to meet the top-ranked team in the final on 24 May. The final will be played at the National Bank Stadium.

A total of 80 cricketers are participating in the tournament, which carries a prize pool of over PKR three million. The champions will receive PKR 1.5 million, while the runners-up will take home PKR 1 million.

Pakistan national team captain Fatima Sana will lead Conquerors, while opening batter Gull Feroza will captain Strikers. Muneeba Ali, the only Pakistani woman batter to score a T20I century, will lead Invincibles, while all-rounder Rameen Shamim will lead Challengers. Sidra Amin, who was Pakistan’s top run-getter in the recently concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, will lead Stars.