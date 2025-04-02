Uniting for climate responsibility

HUMANITY has always joined hands in the face of calamities, threats and disasters and more often than not succeeded in warding off looming dangers.

The same holds true for Pakistan, as it is currently in the eye of a black hole that won’t let it come out easily.

Even if it does, there will be huge and loud scars and pains left on its face.

The time has come for us to truly follow the dictates of our beloved father of the nation: unity, faith and discipline.

We must realize the enormity and colossal nature of the impending catastrophe and we cannot hide our heads in the sand like an ostrich.

This calls for drastic measures at drastic times.

The very first and most urgent issue is the advent of the new world order of the 21st century (2025), which clearly means the drying up of all sources from the USA—neither as a loan, nor as a donation or grant.

Instead, it may bring stringent measures to shift the trade and earning balance in favour of the USA.

The early signs of decay are visible in the closure of all educational funding and scholarship programs hitherto run by the US State Department.

Pakistan is no longer likely to be supported in combating the menace of terrorism as it has been in the past.

Now everyone is required to fight their own battle against terrorism.

A strong and robust effort is also needed to develop an effective plan to control this menace.

A concerted effort on almost every front is the need of the hour to deal with this renewed wave of domestic terrorism.

The next big issue is the environmental crisis, which again requires all socio-political and psychological measures to combat global change within our resources.

For example, we are facing a shortage of rain and rising temperatures.

The availability of potable water, irrigation water and water for electricity generation is falling rapidly.

The time is not far off when we will run short of irrigation water and even drinking water.

Therefore, hands must be joined together by everyone to change our habits, and everything possible must be done to recycle and conserve water along with a policy of judicious use of available water.

Additionally, the effects of greenhouse gases must be minimized by introducing an efficient system of electric bus-based city transportation.

In heavily populated areas of the city, all types of carbon fuel-based activities should be strictly banned, and in big cities, at least two days a week, no private fossil fuel-run vehicles should be operated.

This may bring down rising temperatures and pollution in the city, which may consequently halt or delay climate change.

If we have water, we have life.

The absence of water means loss of food growth, damage to fruits, and the collapse of agricultural business.

If this happens, half of the Pakistani economy is likely to collapse because we are an agriculture-based nation.

We must make a law that if one tree is cut, at least one will be planted in its place.

Above all, why is the population being allowed to increase as rapidly as possible without any checks and balances, causing an imbalance in the supply and demand of resources and putting a huge strain and burden on services to maintain such a large population?

There is no more time left to wait for someone outside to come and induce a comprehensive plan to stem the rising tide of population.

In the absence of such a plan, we will develop a nation of destitution.

The capitalists of society must take a rest from exploiting national resources for their profit.

Instead, they should join hands with our authorities to introduce environmentally friendly, innovative, renewable and recyclable techniques and methods to mitigate the impact of previous non-judicious use of the environment.

This measure is necessary because if the nation is healthy and strong, it can earn profit.

An environmentally sick nation will not be able to sustain its profit.

The classroom is the best pulpit to preach such a change of heart and mind in our society.

Therefore, the educational environment must be revamped on a war footing to make it more amenable to life in the 21st century rather than keeping it as traditional liberal education.

Classrooms must not only equip our students with technical and vocational skills, but they must also make them responsible citizens.

We must arrange hands-on workshops and practice-based learning seminars for awareness and learning.

Each institution must teach its students to keep the environment and its use within normal and acceptable limits.

Above all, every individual of the nation must make joint efforts at both individual and collective levels.

Only then can the ship of the Pakistani nation be saved from sinking.

—The writer is a Professor of English at Emerson University, Multan, and has a vast international exposure. ([email protected])