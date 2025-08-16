Pak Army steps up relief work in flood ravaged KP as deaths toll crosses 300

BUNER – Additional contingents of Pakistan Army reached flood-ravaged district of Buner as rescue and relief operations continue in full swing.

Military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Army Corps of Engineers has been deployed with specialized equipment to retrieve injured people and recover bodies trapped under layers of mud.

Army teams are actively engaged in relief efforts across the flood-affected districts. Helicopters are being used to deliver food rations and other essential supplies to stranded families, while evacuations are underway to move residents from submerged villages to safer locations.

Officials have assured that the operation will continue until all affected people are safely rescued and shifted to secure areas.

Catastrophic floods triggered by cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides have claimed more than 300 lives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Buner district emerging as the worst-hit area. Officials confirmed that 184 bodies have been recovered from Buner alone, while the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported a total of 307 deaths within just 48 hours.

The devastation has left entire villages washed away, roads blocked, and homes destroyed. Authorities have declared Buner, Bajaur, Battagram, and Mansehra as disaster-hit districts and allocated Rs500 million in emergency relief funds, with Buner receiving the largest share due to its extensive damage.

Pakistan Army’s flood relief operation continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Convoys carrying relief goods moving towards flood-hit areas. In this difficult time, Army stands with the Pashtun people; relief efforts will go on till complete restoration.#FloodRelief #FloodsInPakistan pic.twitter.com/O1WifMbf48 — Noor Fatima (@Fatima_Zahra120) August 16, 2025

The Pakistan Army has deployed additional troops to Buner, where its Corps of Engineers is using specialized equipment to recover bodies and rescue those trapped beneath debris and mud. Army helicopters are also delivering food supplies and essential goods to cut-off communities, while civilians are being airlifted and moved to safer locations.

So far, 3,817 people have been affected by the disaster, though most have been rescued alive. Relief and evacuation operations will continue until all survivors are brought to safety, military officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have also reported 18 deaths due to heavy rains and landslides. With torrential downpours forecast to continue until August 21, authorities fear the death toll and destruction could rise further.