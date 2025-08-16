AGL81.87▼ -1.06 (-0.01%)AIRLINK168.04▲ 9.76 (0.06%)BOP14.32▲ 0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.06▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL12.44▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML34.31▼ -0.09 (0.00%)DGKC184.28▼ -0.91 (0.00%)FCCL50▼ -0.21 (0.00%)FFL15.69▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUBC158.85▼ -2.14 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.98▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)KEL5.06▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM6.3▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF85.95▼ -0.03 (0.00%)NBP146.87▲ 0.94 (0.01%)OGDC262.58▼ -6.92 (-0.03%)PAEL42.57▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PIBTL10.23▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)PPL179.44▼ -3.9 (-0.02%)PRL31.66▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)PTC22.95▼ -0.08 (0.00%)SEARL95.78▼ -0.29 (0.00%)TELE7.65▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL38.02▲ 0.74 (0.02%)TPLP9.77▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TREET22.44▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TRG56.33▼ -0.07 (0.00%)UNITY28.17▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.41▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
Saturday, August 16, 2025

Big drop in Cement Prices in Pakistan amid floods; Check New Rates here

ISLAMABAD – Cement prices across Pakistan witnessed decline amid extreme weather conditions as heavy rains and floods wreaked havoc.

Data shared by Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) shows average price of 50-kg bag of cement dropped by Rs36 to Rs1,412, compared to Rs. 1,448 during the same period last year.

Cement prices vary from city to city. In federal capital Islamabad and Karachi, cement bag is available for Rs1,350-1370, while in Rawalpindi it costs Rs. 1,370. Prices in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Bahawalpur hover around Rs1,4430-1450, whereas Faisalabad records one of the lower rates at Rs. 1,370.

Among major cities, Peshawar (Rs. 1,350) and Bannu (Rs. 1,340) have the cheapest rates, while Quetta (Rs. 1,510) and Khuzdar (Rs. 1,483) remain the most expensive markets for cement.

FBS report highlights that while some regions have seen a notable drop, in others, prices continue to rise due to supply chain disruptions caused by floods.

Cement Price in Pakistan 2025

Company Average Price
BestWay Cement 1,430-1450
Pakcem Cement 1,420
DG Khan Cement 1,420-1440
Fauji Cement 1,400-1420
Lucky Cement 1,390-1420
Kohat Cement 1,380-1400
Cherat Cement 1,380
Maple Leaf Cement 1,430
Power Cement 1,385
Askari Cement 1,390

