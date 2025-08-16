Mohsin Nawaz Pakistan’s F-Class shooter honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Pakistan’s F-Class long-range shooter Mohsin Nawaz has been awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, one of the country’s highest civilian honours, for his outstanding achievements on the international stage. President Asif Ali Zardari announced the award, which will be presented during the Pakistan Day ceremony on March 23, 2026, at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

The Faisalabad-born marksman, also a qualified sports psychologist, has enjoyed a prolific run in recent years. At the 2024 European Long Range Shooting Championship, he claimed silver in the Day One Aggregate, bronze in the 1000-yard match, and secured a top-15 overall finish. Earlier that year, at the UK’s F-Class Imperial Championship, he took silver in the 300 Yards Category and placed in the top eight — achievements that brought his total international medal tally to 10, an unprecedented milestone for a Pakistani civilian in European competitions.

His career breakthrough came in 2023 with a silver medal at the European Championship, where he equalled the continental record at 800 yards. The previous year, he dominated the Western Bisley Long Range Championship with three golds and two silvers. Nawaz’s international debut was marked by a silver medal at the 2019 CIHPRS Championship in Indianapolis, followed by a bronze at the 2021 South Africa Long Range Open. He had earlier secured second place at the 2016 Montana Rocky Mountain event in the 800 yards category and fifth overall.

Nawaz is the first Pakistani to hold lifetime memberships in both the UK and US National Rifle Associations, as well as the country’s first NRA USA mid- and long-range classification holder. He is also a member of the Pakistan Long-Range Rifle Association.

Looking ahead, he is preparing for the 2026 World Championship while working to expand Pakistan’s shooting infrastructure through coaching and advocacy. He also serves as brand ambassador for KAHLES Sports Optics and Peregrine Bullets.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recognises not only his personal accomplishments but also his role in elevating Pakistan’s profile in global F-Class shooting and inspiring a new generation of marksmen.