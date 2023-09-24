Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A shootout between the insurgents and the security forces in North Waziristan tribal district Saturday late night led to the martyrdom of a Pak Army soldier.

“Pakistan army embraced martyrdom in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district Mir Ali”. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the Army’s media wing, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists in Mir Ali on the night between Saturday and Sunday where the soldiers effectively engaged with the terrorists.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, SepoyShakilShafqat fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom”. The ISPR said adding that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. There were no reports about the losses inflicted upon the terrorists. The Locals of the area have highly appreciated the Operation and Security forces efforts to purge the region from the anti-state elements.