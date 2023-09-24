The Rawalpindi Accountability Court has restored 22 NAB references, which will be heard on Monday, September 25, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order declaring the NAB amendments null and void.

The accused of all the references have been summoned to the court after issuing notices. The NAB prosecutor said that the accused who finished the case from jail will be sent to Adiala jail again. Accused of 8 cases will be charged. All mudarabah, fake housing reference and corruption cases were restored.

Accountability Court Judge Raja QamarZaman accepted the request to reopen the references. Summoning notices to the accused in all 22 references are being delivered to the respective police stations today. The court ordered that the summon notices should also be made to comply with the accused today.

The court has also called for additional police force on the occasion of the hearing of 22 references reopened on Monday, September 25.—INP