Pak Army Chief Asim Munir lauds PAF for showing unyielding Defense strength to India

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Air Headquarters today amid heightened military tensions in the region, following recent air engagements between India and Pakistan. He was received by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

During the visit, the top general praised Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its rapid and effective response in repelling what he described as an attempted air incursion by the Indian Air Force. He commended the PAF’s operational readiness and its successful engagement in shooting down several enemy aircraft, calling it a testament to the professionalism and vigilance of the force.

Army Chief also highlighted the seamless coordination among the three branches of Pakistan’s military, emphasizing the importance of joint operations in national defense. He noted that the strong inter-service collaboration played a crucial role in defending Pakistan’s airspace during the recent escalation.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s defense posture, both military leaders stressed that any violation of the country’s territorial integrity would provoke a firm and decisive response. They underscored the armed forces’ commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty under all circumstances.

The visit comes at a critical time, following a significant exchange of airstrikes between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, and reflects Pakistan’s resolve to maintain a united and prepared defense strategy.