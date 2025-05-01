Pahalgam attack: A conspiracy to attack Pakistan

OVER the past year or so, ever since Bangladesh detached from India’s orbit, the Indians have found themselves increasingly isolated.

The ongoing independence struggle in Assam by the Assamese people has alarmed Indian rulers and media alike.

The entry of Mr.

Trump into the US presidency and his subsequent policies left India in a state of perplexity.

Nevertheless, in follow-up actions—despite the deviousness of Indian leadership—America is fully backing India to ensure its support against China in the global contest for political, strategic and economic supremacy.

The current visit of the US Vice President holds significant importance.

India has long been the hub of state-sponsored terrorism, a fact Pakistan has been highlighting to the world since 1993.

During the 1971 crisis, India realized it could not harm Pakistan externally without first weakening it internally.

The way its premier intelligence agency, RAW, operated between 1968 and 1971 in East Pakistan to subvert and sabotage is a classic example of interference in a sovereign nation.

This was eventually followed by a full-scale military assault, violating all international laws, on Pakistan’s eastern borders.

India capitalized on its media power and, with the advent of cyber technology, has developed state-of-the-art communication and cyber warfare capabilities to perpetuate terrorism in targeted countries.

This gave rise to the very concept of cyber warfare.

Notably, after the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, Indian leadership and media have repeatedly claimed they are in a position not only to capture Pakistan-administered Kashmir but have also openly declared support for separatist and subversive elements in Balochistan.

Advanced technology is being used to fuel terrorism in parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reportedly with technological assistance from Israel.

However, a firm and effective response by Pakistan’s security forces left India badly shaken.

The state of Indian frustration is evident in the reactions of hawkish political figures and former army officers, including Jaishankar and Prime Minister Modi.

The Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, while stating the obvious—that the foundation of the two-nation theory lies in the distinct culture, religion and way of life of Muslims—has come under heavy criticism in India.

From Sir Syed Ahmed Khan to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan’s founding leaders firmly upheld this argument.

Few people are aware that the song Bande Mataram was a key trigger in awakening the Muslim consciousness and ultimately led to the formulation of the two-nation theory.

The United States pressure on Modi to decide between the United States and the West on the global South has pushed Modi in a quagmire.

The spectrum of global tug of war has shifted from military to economy.

Mr Modi has been under a lot of criticism from the Indian opposition for that very purpose, in this background, the Pahalgam attack is a false flag diversionary Operation to attract the attention of the world on one side, and the other, settle with Pakistan.

There should be no doubt the Pahalgam incident is part of a greater strategic plan and may have US intelligence backing for mutual gain against China’s global challenge.

Indian BJP leadership and media hyped the issue of terrorism to new height, though since 1993 during Sikh Movement while itself perpetuating state terrorism.

Further the opposition leadership has been taken on board and the public of India at large.

False flag operations have been the hallmark of Indian intelligence.

They were the mastermind of the Bombay blasts then blamed Pakistan.

Similarly, other attacks in Kashmir including Rawalakot and the killing of Sikhs in Kashmir.

Pahalgam attack is a classic Operation as the area is surrounded by thick forest and approachable only by way of foot or ponies.

It is deep in Kashmir almost over 200 km from LOC.

A large number of tourists in this area offer soft target.

It is also noteworthy that the incident was timed to coincide with the visit of US Vice President J.D.Vance to India.

The aim is two-fold: first, to divert international pressure and second, to impress the American leadership by projecting that India is not the sponsor of terrorism, but rather that Pakistan is responsible for state-sponsored terrorism.

Ever since this attack, Indian media as well as hawkish political leaders are claiming the involvement of Pakistan without any proof so far.

BJP and hawks are demanding India must attack Pakistan to punish it in the same manner as Israel has done in Gaza.

Pakistan possesses a strong response capability in both conventional and non-conventional spheres and any misstep by India could plunge not just the subcontinent but the entire world into turmoil.

While India may initiate conflict, such a move would inevitably draw in other nations due to regional strategic and tactical dynamics.

This must be regarded as a serious threat.

Given India’s overconfidence in its capabilities, the possibility of misadventure cannot be ruled out.

However, the ground reality is that India remains a mismatch against Pakistan’s offensive capabilities.

Therefore, it is essential that all elements of Pakistan’s defence apparatus remain fully activated to deter any illusion within the Indian leadership of regional domination, which could lead to catastrophic consequences.

In the defence spectrum, Pakistan must also activate its civil defence, NDMA and other relevant capacities to prepare for any potential disaster resulting from a miscalculation by India.

The public should be both physically and mentally prepared for the dangers that may lie ahead.

It is equally important to foster political cohesion within the country to effectively counter any external threat.

—The author is Brigadier Retd, SJ, SIM, IS Gallantry BAR, with 32 years combat service and 31 years in Corporate Sector, columnist, defence analyst and social worker. ([email protected])